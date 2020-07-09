After months of debate over its design, the rebuilt Notre Dame cathedral could look exactly the same

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Anyone hoping to see the Notre Dame's fire-wrecked spire rise from the ashes as a gleaming, ultra-modern version of its former self may be set for disappointment.

France's new culture minister Roselyne Bachelot has weighed into one of the country's most contentious national debates by declaring that Notre Dame should be rebuilt to look "identical" to how it did before last year's blaze.

Speaking on French radio Thursday morning, just days after assuming her government post, Bachelot said that there was "broad consensus" that the cathedral's roof and spire should not undergo a contemporary redesign.

"A broad consensus is emerging in public opinion in favor of an identical reconstruction," she said during an interview on national radio broadcaster France Inter. "It's hard to say it'll be 'exactly the same,' but the spirit of the spire will remain."

She went on to say that it is, ultimately, "the President (Emmanuel Macron) who will decide."

Bachelot's comments signal a significant shift in position for an administration that once appeared willing to consider alternative designs. Last year, France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe -- who last week stepped down for unrelated reasons -- announced an international competition to reimagine the damaged structure's roof and spire.

A winning proposal was initially expected to be chosen during the first half of this year, though an announcement has yet to been made amid delays to restoration work caused by the coronavirus lockdown

The question of whether the new roof and spire should be modeled on the previous one -- itself the result of a 19th-century restoration -- or be transformed into something modern has been the subject of heated debate since last April, when a fire ripped through the 850-year-old church.

In November, President Macron's special representative for the reconstruction, Jean-Louis Georgelin, clashed with France's chief architect for historic monuments, Philippe Villeneuve, who had called for an identical restoration. Georgelin, an army general, revealed that he had told Villeneuve to "shut his mouth so that we can move forward wisely."

A number of architects and designers have gone public with ideas of how to rebuild the cathedral. In May 2019, the month following the fire, architect Vincent Callebaut's firm unveiled a futuristic glass design, complete with solar power and an urban farm for vulnerable and homeless Parisians.

Designer Nicolas Abdelkader has meanwhile proposed turning the cathedral's roof into a greenhouse with a beehive-filled spire.

But many senior figures have called for the building's traditional gothic appearance to be maintained. The French Senate and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo both expressed hopes that the restoration simply replicates how Notre Dame looked before the fire, which French prosecutors said could have been started by a cigarette or electrical malfunction.

Bachelot, a long-serving parliamentarian and political commentator, has previously served as sports minister and environment minister. Having stepped away from politics, she was unexpectedly appointed to the culture brief last week by new prime minister, Jean Castex. French media have reported that the 73-year-old is an ardent opera fan.