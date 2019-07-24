architecture

Beautiful or terrifying? Architect designs hotel suspended over a cliff

Updated 25th July 2019
The concept was designed by Hayri Atak architectural design studio.
Credit: Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio
Written by Jack Guy, CNN
Norway's spectacular fjords make a dramatic backdrop for any building, and now a Turkish architectural design studio has proposed a boutique hotel built into one of the nation's famous cliffs.
The concept would be built to look like part of Preikestolen, a 1,982-foot cliff in southern Norway that has become a popular tourist attraction.
The swimming pool extends out from the cliff face.
It features a large viewing platform on the top deck that doubles as the entrance to the building, with three floors of guest quarters below.
Each level has a protruding balcony that provides stunning views over the surrounding landscape.
On the lowest level, a long, narrow swimming pool juts out from the cliff face, with a viewing deck that provides a place for guests to relax.
The concept was designed by Istanbul-based Hayri Atak
The concept was dreamed up by Hayri Atak, an architectural design studio based in Istanbul.
But don't rush to book your room yet -- there's been no word on whether the hotel will ever be built.
A handmade, floating hotel
It is the latest design concept to feature an unusual swimming pool.
In June, designs were revealed for an infinity pool on the roof of a skyscraper in London, which would offer 360-degree views of the British capital.
The pool would sit atop a 55-story building, to be called Infinity London, according to Compass Pools, its designers.
They say the concept is a world first, describing the structure as "the only building in the world to incorporate a 360-degree infinity pool."
