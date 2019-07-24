architecture

Beautiful or terrifying? Architect designs hotel suspended over a cliff

Updated 24th July 2019
The concept was designed by Hayri Atak architectural design studio.
Credit: Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio
Beautiful or terrifying? Architect designs hotel suspended over a cliff
Written by Jack Guy, CNN
Norway's spectacular fjords make a dramatic backdrop for any building, and now a Turkish architectural design studio has proposed a boutique hotel built into one of the nation's famous cliffs.
The concept would be built to look like part of Preikestolen, a 1,982-foot cliff in southern Norway that has become a popular tourist attraction.
The swimming pool extends out from the cliff face.
The swimming pool extends out from the cliff face. Credit: Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio
It features a large viewing platform on the top deck that doubles as the entrance to the building, with three floors of guest quarters below.
Each level has a protruding balcony that provides stunning views over the surrounding landscape.
On the lowest level, a long, narrow swimming pool juts out from the cliff face, with a viewing deck that provides a place for guests to relax.
The concept was designed by Istanbul-based Hayri Atak
The concept was designed by Istanbul-based Hayri Atak Credit: Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio
The concept was dreamed up by Hayri Atak, an architectural design studio based in Istanbul.
But don't rush to book your room yet -- there's been no word on whether the hotel will ever be built.
It is the latest design concept to feature an unusual swimming pool.
London to get 'world's first' infinity pool with 360-degree views
London to get 'world's first' infinity pool with 360-degree views
In June, designs were revealed for an infinity pool on the roof of a skyscraper in London, which would offer 360-degree views of the British capital.
Summit to sea: Skiing under the midnight sun in Northern Norway
Summit to sea: Skiing under the midnight sun in Northern Norway
The pool would sit atop a 55-story building, to be called Infinity London, according to Compass Pools, its designers.
They say the concept is a world first, describing the structure as "the only building in the world to incorporate a 360-degree infinity pool."
Best Lifestyle & Leisure
News site
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.