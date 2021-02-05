Nissan's 'office pod' imagines a new kind of remote working

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Forget working from home -- this camper van is for those who want to "work from anywhere."

Inspired by the new realities of the Covid-19 era, Nissan's concept vehicle features a retractable office for remote workers and digital nomads. Dubbed Office Pod Concept, the mobile workspace comes with a modified Cosm chair by US furniture-maker Herman Miller, and desk space big enough for a large computer monitor.

Nissan's new concept camper van, which turns into a home office for remote working. Credit: Nissan

Those seeking privacy can set up inside the pod with the doors closed. Ambient lighting gives the office a futuristic feel, while electric shades help deter prying eyes.

But, with the tap of an app, the pod extends out the back in a matter of seconds (as shown in a promotional video ), and the trunk door becomes a cover for your al-fresco office. The vehicle's rooftop also doubles up as a space to relax under a parasol.

The concept vehicle is a modified version of Nissan's NV350 Caravan, which hit the market in 2012 and currently retails in Japan from 2.3 million to 4 million yen ($22,000 to $38,000).

The rooftop space can be accessed from inside the vehicle. Credit: Nissan

It was created for this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, though -- with Japan's capital currently in a state of emergency amid surging Covid-19 cases -- the unveiling was staged virtually.

Other features include a glove box fitted with a "UV antibacterial lamp," which Nissan said can disinfect personal items like wallets and phones. Elsewhere, a floor made from transparent polycarbonate allows you to see what is happening beneath the vehicle.

"For the past year, (the) coronavirus pandemic has significantly accelerated the work-from-home trend and many office workers are now having a variety of issues working home," Nissan explained in press materials shared with CNN. "Nissan wants to solve these issues by giving those workers more choice of where and how they work."

The concept design is based on Nissan's NV350 Caravan series. Credit: Nissan

While Nissan has no plans to sell the design on the mass market, the carmaker said it is considering making some of the individual modified parts available to customers.