New York Fashion Week: Highlights from the Spring-Summer 2022 shows

Published 9th September 2021
Written by CNN Staff
New York Fashion Week is back, with designers Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell and Gabriela Hearst among those showcasing their Spring-Summer 2022 collections.
Covid-19 restrictions forced recent editions online, but the majority of this season's shows will take place in-person. Attendees will, however, be required to show proof of vaccination, according to organizers.
Although several labels have nonetheless stuck with virtual showcases, others are opting for the grandest of real-world locations: Ulla Johnson is taking over the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and LaQuan Smith is hosting his show at an American landmark, the Empire State Building.
Famous models are also making a welcome return to the catwalk, with Gigi Hadid walking for Proenza Schouler and plus-size models Precious Lee and Candice Huffine starring in Christian Siriano's body-positive show. And New York Fashion Week naturally enjoys a slew of celebrity-studded front rows, with the likes of Katie Holmes, Alicia Silverstone and Lil Kim already pictured in attendance.
The week-long schedule runs through Sunday, September 12, closing out with a show by American designer Tom Ford. The following evening then heralds the return of one of fashion's biggest nights: the Met Gala, which promises a star-studded red carpet filled with meticulously planned ensembles.
Scroll through the gallery above to see highlights from New York Fashion Week. The gallery will updated throughout the event.