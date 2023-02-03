New York's long-awaited 'bean' sculpture unveiled

Written by Benjamin Sutton New York City

This article was originally published by The Art Newspaper , an editorial partner of CNN Style.

A large curvaceous, reflective sculpture by Anish Kapoor that was commissioned for a prominent street corner in Lower Manhattan back in 2008 has finally been completed. The yet-to-be-titled work, which shares many features with the British artist's iconic "Cloud Gate" sculpture in Chicago — known colloquially as " the bean " — is now shining crisply at the corner of Church and Leonard streets in Tribeca.

It is 19 feet tall at its highest point and is estimated to have cost between $8 million and $10 million to create.

Unlike the freestanding Chicago sculpture, which occupies a prominent public plaza in Millennium Park, the new Tribeca bean appears wedged beneath the canopy of 56 Leonard, a luxury condominium building better known as the "Jenga Tower" due to its cantilevering volumes that resemble the game's dangerously teetering woodblocks. The tower was designed by renowned Swiss architecture practice Herzog & de Meuron for real estate development firm Alexico Group, which also commissioned Kapoor's sculpture.

In 2016, the New York Post reported that Kapoor had bought a condo in the building for $13.5 million.

A view of a new artwork at 56 Leonard Street in Manhattan. Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In addition to delays from the construction slowdown following the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and later from Covid-19, completion of Kapoor's Tribeca bean was slowed by its technical complexity. As a result, it sat partially finished for years, surrounded by scaffolding and with large sections of its shimmering shell missing, earning it the nickname "half bean."

In a 2018 message to Alexico Group published by the Tribeca Citizen , the sculpture's fabricators, Performance Structures, outlined the enormous logistical and technical challenges involved in "Cloud Gate," and how the Tribeca bean differed from that project both in its assembly and its installation.

"In order to make the Leonard Street sculpture installation more expeditious, and to save costs, it was decided to build the precision components such that they could be tightly fit together, with the seams thereby becoming nearly invisible hair line cracks," the message read in part.

"Another significant difference between the Leonard Street sculpture and 'Cloud Gate' is the suspension system," the fabricator's explanation continued. "Instead of a single large support frame, each slice has its individual support frame. The support frames for the bottom slices are each bolted to the plaza, and the slices themselves are suspended by means of cables.

"When completed, the entire sculpture will be suspended with a system of cables and spring members so that it will be able to move slightly with changes of temperature and wind and snow loads."