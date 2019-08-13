You can now buy a bike made from recycled Nespresso pods

Written by Jack Guy, CNN

Consumers are increasingly worried about the environmental impact of their choices, and brands are working to appeal to the ecologically -minded.

Now coffee firm Nespresso has partnered with Swedish bicycle manufacturer Vélosophy on a bike made from 300 recycled coffee pods, according to a company statement.

While Nespresso and other pod brands have taken the coffee world by storm, they are not universally liked.

The single-use pods have attracted environmental criticism over the high amount of waste they produce per cup. While Nespresso's pods are made from aluminum, they cannot usually be recycled at normal plants and must be collected by the company itself.

The aim of the bicycle project is to encourage Nespresso drinkers to use the pod recycling scheme.

"Through our collaboration with Vélosophy, we're illustrating to coffee lovers the potential of recycling their aluminum Nespresso capsules," said Jean-Marc Duvoisin, CEO of Nespresso, in a statement

"By using recycled capsules to make beautiful bicycles, Vélosophy bring sustainability and style together to create a truly meaningful experience, bringing to life the importance of recycling."

The bike is the same bright purple as Nespresso's "Arpeggio" coffee pod, and features a pod-shaped bell and a cup-holder basket.

A limited edition run of 1,000 bikes has been produced Credit: Velosophy

"We are proud to have co-created a bike that takes on the future," said Jimmy Östholm, CEO and Founder of Vélosophy.

"It is beautifully designed, responsibly sourced and sustainably produced."

The RE:CYCLE model retails for 1,290 euros ($1,443), with 1,000 of the limited edition bikes available to buy.

For each bike sold Vélosophy will donate one to "a schoolgirl in Africa to improve her access to education," according to a statement.

In 2016, the German city of Hamburg banned coffee pods from government-run buildings in an attempt to become more environmentally friendly.

A spokesman for the Hamburg government said the pods contain 3 grams of waste for every 6 grams of coffee.

However Nespresso says its pods are fully recyclable, and its recycling scheme is offered more than 53 countries, according to a statement.

Some other coffee pod brands cannot be recycled as they contain plastic.