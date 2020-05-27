Perfectly preserved ancient Roman mosaic floor discovered in Italy

Written by Rob Picheta, CNN

A beautiful and remarkably well preserved mosaic floor from ancient Rome has been discovered by archaeologists in northern Italy.

The stunning discovery, made in the township of Negrar, north of Verona, comes almost a century after the remains of an ancient villa were found on the site.

Pictures of the floor posted by the town's officials show its intricate patterns and colorful detail, much of which has been preserved perfectly through centuries.

The floor was buried underneath a vineyard in the hilly region, officials said

Photo posted to Facebook by the town of Negrar, Italy, where a mosaic floor has been discovered underground. Credit: Comune di Negrar di Valpolicella/Facebook

They wrote that "after countless decades of failed attempts," archaeologists had uncovered "part of the flooring and foundations of the Roman Villa located north of the capital, discovered by scholars over a century ago."

The team's objective was to "identify the exact extension and exact location of the ancient construction," they added in the statement online.

The town will now work to ensure the floor can be seen by the public, officials said, but they warmed: "The result will not come soon and significant resources will be needed."

Ancient sites in Italy are starting to slowly reopen as the country comes out of its lengthy coronavirus lockdown.