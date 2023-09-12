CNN —

The stars are arriving at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for this year’s Video Music Awards (VMAs).

And while Hollywood’s red carpets have been eerily quiet amid the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes, the music industry appears to be out in full force.

Since it was first broadcast almost four decades ago, MTV’s annual awards have become known for producing fun and eye-catching looks, from Mariah Carey’s risqué two-piece to Prince’s butt-baring yellow lace suit.

With 2023’s nominee list packed with artists known for moments of red-carpet magic — and a presenter list including the likes of Cardi B, Jared Leto and Emily Ratajkowski — this year’s ceremony also looks set to deliver some eye-catching fashion.

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Doja Cat Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Saweetie Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Karol G Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Colton Haynes Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images