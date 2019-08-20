Written by Rob Picheta, CNN

Here's Johnny! Jack Nicholson's axe from "The Shining," Russell Crowe's armor from "Gladiator" and a lightsaber used by Samuel L. Jackson in "Star Wars" are among 900 items going under the hammer next month in a massive auction of movie props.

The impressive collection is expected to fetch a total of £6 million ($7.3 million) when it goes up for sale at London's BFI IMAX, and the catalog is sure to excite any film buff.

The axe from "The Shining." Credit: Prop Store

A Tantive IV Stormtrooper helmet from "Star Wars: A New Hope" is among the headline items, with an estimated sale price of between £120,000 and £180,000 ($145,000 and $218,000). Jackson's lightsaber from 2005 installment "Revenge of the Sith" is tipped to haul in up to £100,000.

The lightsaber from "Revenge of the Sith." Credit: Prop Store

The sword used by William Wallace in "Braveheart" is also up for sale -- so while you'll never take his freedom, you can take Mel Gibson's weapon for up to about £50,000. Meanwhile, James Bond's pistol and silencer, used by Pierce Brosnan in "GoldenEye," is expected to fetch around £60,000.

Pierce Brosnan's gun from "GoldenEye" could set you back £60,000 Credit: Prop Store

If you want a fully-immersive item from the set, Michael Keaton's complete Batsuit from 1989's "Batman" could be the choice for you -- it's expected to rake in up to £120,000.

But if you're more excited by the titans of comedy, the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" would make an impressive display piece -- especially if you pull out thy holy pin and count to three.

And for those on a more realistic budget, there may still be something to splash out on -- like a Golden Ticket announcement poster from Tim Burton's adaptation "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," expected to go for up to £300.

A storm trooper helmet is one of the priciest items. Credit: Prop Store

The sale is the sixth annual London auction put on by movie-themed auction house Prop Store, set to be held over two days on September 30 and October 1. A free exhibition showing off the props will be open to the public.