H&M and Moschino debut new collaboration
High-end designers' collaborations with H&M have been a major draw for shoppers. Its latest partnership with Italian brand Moschino, which launched worldwide on Thursday morning, has been no different.
The long-awaited collection has led to long queues snaking outside the Swedish retailer's London stores, seen high resale prices on eBay and caused its British website to crash on Thursday morning -- which fans were quick to point out on Twitter.
As clothes flew off the shelves, people began selling some of their wares on eBay at inflated prices. A leather jacket with a gold-chain detail, which had a retail value of $499, had an eBay starting price of $590.
Anticipation has been mounting for the collection since April, when Moschino designer Jeremy Scott announced the collaboration at Coachella festival.
The first official look-book was unveiled in October. It included bold Disney-themed streetwear designs, Scott's emblematic gold-chain prints, accessories, leather jackets and even dog hoodies.
Scott was appointed creative director of the house in 2013, bringing his obsession with iconography (he's reinterpreted the logos of Barbie, McDonald's and Coca-Cola), strong color and pop culture to the luxury fashion house founded by the late designer Franco Moschino.
H&M's collaborations with luxury fashion designers and celebrities have historically generated long lines from fans and eye-watering resale prices on eBay.
While designers may have once shied away from lower-priced lines, they have proven lucrative and seductive. In 2004, Karl Lagerfeld was the first to partner with H&M and, since then, the likes of Stella McCartney, Balmain, Alexander Wang, Erdem have also collaborated with the brand.