H&M and Moschino debut new collaboration

Written by Tara John, CNN

High-end designers' collaborations with H&M have been a major draw for shoppers. Its latest partnership with Italian brand Moschino, which launched worldwide on Thursday morning, has been no different.

The long-awaited collection has led to long queues snaking outside the Swedish retailer's London stores, seen high resale prices on eBay and caused its British website to crash on Thursday morning -- which fans were quick to point out on Twitter.

As clothes flew off the shelves, people began selling some of their wares on eBay at inflated prices. A leather jacket with a gold-chain detail, which had a retail value of $499, had an eBay starting price of $590.

Anticipation has been mounting for the collection since April, when Moschino designer Jeremy Scott announced the collaboration at Coachella festival.

A campaign image from Moschino and H&M featuring designer Jeremy Scott. Credit: H&M

The first official look-book was unveiled in October. It included bold Disney-themed streetwear designs, Scott's emblematic gold-chain prints, accessories, leather jackets and even dog hoodies.

A campaign image from Moschino and H&M.

Scott was appointed creative director of the house in 2013, bringing his obsession with iconography (he's reinterpreted the logos of Barbie, McDonald's and Coca-Cola), strong color and pop culture to the luxury fashion house founded by the late designer Franco Moschino.

H&M's collaborations with luxury fashion designers and celebrities have historically generated long lines from fans and eye-watering resale prices on eBay.