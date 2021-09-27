Bond 25View All
'James Bond Theme' composer Monty Norman opens up about his masterpiece, ahead of 'No Time to Die'

Published 27th September 2021
Written by Amarachi Orie, video by Sandy Thin, CNN
Dum de-de dum dum, dum-dum-dum. Monty Norman created the James Bond theme tune almost 60 years ago and it is now one of the most recognized pieces of music in the history of cinema. When you hear it, you know exactly who you will see on screen: Bond. James Bond.
Whether you most associate Bond with Sean Connery or the most recent actor, Daniel Craig, the theme will forever be synonymous with the fictional secret agent. Yet Norman did not even believe the Bond franchise would make it past the first film, 1962's "Dr. No."
"It's funny," he says. "The only person that I know at the beginning who said, 'This is going to be enormous,' was my lawyer. Nobody else. I mean, I didn't realize it. I used to say, 'Oh, come on. This is ridiculous.'"
Now, 25 films later, the composer does not want to see an end to 007. He says that his hope for his theme is that "it goes on for at least another 25, and possibly longer. It probably will."
Watch the video above to see how Monty Norman composed the timeless tune.
