Milan Fashion Week looks to embrace a hybrid show schedule that is quickly becoming the norm

Written by Ananda Pellerin, CNN, Ana Rosado, CNN

Milan Fashion Week (MFW) kicked off today with a combination of digital and live presentations, and with many more in-person runway shows than the three that were held at London Fashion Week, which wrapped on Tuesday.

Big names including Valentino, Prada, Fendi and Versace are hosting live catwalks, while other stalwarts, including Armani, Moschino and Marni, are opting for digital.

Probably the most hotly anticipated collection is the first collaboration between Miuccia Prada, who heads up her family's namesake business, and Belgian designer Raf Simons , who was taken on board as co-creative director earlier this year.

Similarly Silvia Venturini Fendi, who is the last member of her family at their eponymous heritage label, will be showing her last solo collection before her new co-creative director, English designer Kim Jones , comes on board.

Designer Miuccia Prada and designer Raf Simons attend the Prada Resort 2019 fashion show on May 4, 2018 in New York City. Credit: Sean Zanni/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Over the next seven days, 41 digital and 23 live shows are expected to roll out in the Italian city, where just last February news of one of the first outbreaks of coronavirus in Europe were reported, as the elite fashion showcase welcomed press, buyers, celebrities and fashion industry workers from all over the world, often sitting in close proximity for multiple hours at crowded events.

With digital and film formats offering designers less resource-heavy (and potentially less expensive) ways to show their wares at all of the fashion weeks, this unusual time could offer the opportunity for less solvent brands to get their foot in the door -- marking a signal change for the likes of MFW, which is known for its established brands more than its young talent.

A-Cold-Wall Spring-Summer 2021 Credit: A-Cold-Wall / Brett Dillig-Davies

To this end young label A-Cold-Wall* premiered its collection of men's utilitywear in a film, marking only the second time the industry favorite has shown in Milan (the first was at men's fashion week in January).

Another new face is Tomo Koizuimi, who is creating a highly anticipated capsule collection for iconic Italian house Pucci -- a match made in heaven, some would say, uniting Koizumi's penchant for frothy, vibrant dresses with Pucci's colorful legacy.

This feature will be updated throughout Milan Fashion Week.