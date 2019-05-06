Met Gala 2019: See all the red carpet looks

Written by CNN Staff

The Met Gala's red carpet is known for delivering some of the most daring fashion statements of the year. The charity benefit -- which costs upwards of $30,000 a head to attend -- has a rich history of attracting risqué outfits. Lady Gaga wore not one -- but four outfits to the event while actor Billy Porter, decked all in gold, was carried in on a chaise by six shirtless men.

This reputation, coupled with 2019's theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion," has again resulted in an eye-catching assortment of bold looks. And, as the stars of stage, screen, music, fashion and sport arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York Monday night, it also became clear that definitions of "camp" remain open to interpretation.

Spanning the understated, the extravagant and outright audacious, here's a selection of red carpet looks from the annual fundraiser.

Scroll through the gallery above for looks from the Met Gala's red carpet.