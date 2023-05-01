Stars arrive at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Costume Institute Benefit.

Met Gala 2023 fashion: The best looks from the red carpet

It's the first Monday of May, which means the Met Gala is back, with A-Listers descending upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for fashion's most extravagant night.

While last year's theme leaned into the lavishness of the Gilded Era, this year is focusing on a different legacy of luxury: "In honor of Karl" is a tribute to the life and career of Karl Lagerfeld , the powerhouse — and often controversial — designer who transformed some of fashion's most famous houses. Lagerfeld became synonymous with Chanel in the decades he served as creative director, and when he died in 2019, at age 85, he was still helming Chanel and Fendi, where he led design for more than half a century, as well as his own eponymous label.

The Met Gala theme is based on the Costume Institute's spring show "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which is a posthumous retrospective of the German fashion designer's work.

Co-chairing this year's event along with Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour are Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Penélope Cruz, the last of whom made her runway debut for Chanel shortly after Lagerfeld's death.

Because of Lagerfeld's deep influence on generations of designers and models, the red carpet turnout is expected to be big, with stars paying tribute by channeling his best looks over the decades, or perhaps reinterpreting his own distinctive black-gloved personal style. Expected guests include Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

But some notable figures have revealed their intent to stay home this year, including Blake Lively — a Met Gala mainstay and former Chanel girl — according to People, and Choupette, Lagerfeld's beloved cream-colored cat, who was rumored for months to be red carpet-bound. (Choupette's handlers posted on Instagram that she turned down "many" invitations and thanked her 162,000 followers for their "unconditional support.")

Scroll down to see some of the event's best fashion. This article will be updated as the red carpet unfolds.

Roger Federer Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ice Spice Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose and Joseph Altuzarra Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Quannah Chasinghorse Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North

Emma Chamberlain Credit: Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Rita Ora Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Vogue editorial director Anna Wintour arrived with actor Bill Nighy. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Met Gala co-chair Dua Lipa in a voluminous Chanel corset dress. Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman arrived in a black and pink gown with rose details, carrying a gem-encrusted cat purse — perhaps a tribute to Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette. Credit: Noam Galai/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Chloe Fineman Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

La La Anthony, who is co-hosting the Vogue live stream, wore a custom white one-shoulder gown from Sergio Hudson with gold chains and a bow. Credit: Noam Galai/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images