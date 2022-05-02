Met Gala 2022: Best fashion from the red carpet

See all the best looks as the stars arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening.

The Met Gala is fashion's big night out -- and celebrities are known for saving their most striking outfits for its often theatrical red carpet.

Pandemic-related rescheduling means it has been less than eight months since the stars last descended on the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the (normally) annual fundraiser, giving designers less time to think about the event's dress code : "Gilded Glamour and White Tie." The theme is expected to continue 2021's exploration of American style , in keeping with the Costume Institute's accompanying two-part exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Prior to Monday evening's red carpet, one of the quintessential American designers, Tommy Hilfiger , whose work features in the show, told CNN that the event offered designers a chance to "showcase their unique interpretations of fashion and pop culture.

"I always look forward to seeing how designers interpret the theme with their own creativity, identity and twist, and I'm sure this year will be no exception," Hilfiger said via email. "The Met Gala is all about having an open mind and thinking outside the box."

For former Yeezy designer Maisie Schloss, who now runs her own LA-based label Maisie Wilen , said the fundraiser's combination of high fashion and mainstream appeal makes it a "unique" red carpet.

"The events embraced by industry insiders and the masses alike allow for peak creativity," she said via email, adding: "I hope guests bring out their most decadent yet playful looks."

This story and photos will be updated through the night. Scroll down to see some of the event's best fashion.

La La Anthony Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

Emma Chamberlain Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hamish Bowles Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Top image: Vanessa Hudgens

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)