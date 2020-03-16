The Met Gala has been postponed

Written by Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN

One of the biggest nights on the fashion calendar, the Met Gala, will not go ahead as scheduled on May 4, 2020. The news follows a wave of canceled and postponed cultural events around the world due to coronavirus.

The annual red carpet event , hosted by Condé Nast's Anna Wintour, is a celebrity-packed fundraiser for The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Since 2005, the event has been held, without fail, on the first Monday in May -- it also marks the launch of its spring exhibition.

"Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date," wrote Wintour on Vogue.com.



























































































On Friday the Metropolitan Museum announced it would be shutting its doors temporarily, causing speculation that the gala would not be held as planned. In a follow up statement sent to CNN on Monday a spokesperson wrote: "The Museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4. Additionally, the CDC advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.

This is not the first time the event has had a change of plans. There have been years when the gala wasn't held at all, most notably in 1963, following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and in 2002, following 9/11.

Neither the museum nor Wintour provided any further details on when the event might be rescheduled.

This years exhibition was due to form part the Met's wider 150th anniversary celebrations.