fashion

All the fashions on display during Trump's visit to the UK

Published 5th June 2019
View gallery
14 Pictures
01 Melania Trump 0602
All the fashions on display during Trump's visit to the UK
Written by CNN Staff
An audience with the Queen of England is an important occasion for anyone, but when you're part of the entourage accompanying the leader of the free world on an official state visit, the stakes are even higher.
A year of glamour and gaffes: Making sense of Melania's style
A year of glamour and gaffes: Making sense of Melania's style
A significant amount of planning will have gone into the fashion worn by all, including President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and the rest of the US entourage -- as well as members of the monarchy -- during this trip. There's royal protocol to follow, the unpredictable British weather to consider and a number of events and public engagements of varying degrees of formality to navigate.
Look through the gallery above to see their most memorable looks.
Best Lifestyle & Leisure
News site
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.