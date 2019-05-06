Written by Marianna Cerini, CNN

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, have announced the birth of their first child

To mark the occasion, we've picked out a selection of items worthy of the royal baby's nursery. From a designer stroller to outfits reflecting Meghan's personal style, here are some of the most luxurious baby products available today.

Courtesy Happiest Baby

The $1,300 Snoo is a "smart" crib that rocks your baby to sleep by mimicking the sounds and motions of the womb. Invented by Happiest Baby, a company specializing in science- and tech-based parenting products, it first debuted in 2016, and has been helping sleep-deprived parents ever since.

Happiest Baby's CEO Harvey Karp, a pediatrician and child development specialist, worked alongside designer Yves Behar and MIT-trained engineers to create the stylish bassinet, which has microphones, sensors and white-noise-emitting speakers embedded in its frame. Whenever the baby cries or moves, the bed increases levels of rocking and white noise, gently lulling them back to sleep. An app allows parents to monitor their child's sleep by collecting data via Wi-Fi.

Besides its tech wizardry, the crib looks sleek and modern, with a textile mesh allowing air to flow through and a solid wooden base supporting the mattress. As the royal baby's nursery is reportedly being decorated with a chic neutral palette, we can see this fitting right in.

Courtesy Micuna

Spanish design studio Micuna has transformed the humble highchair into an object of desire. Called Ovo (Latin for "egg"), because of its rounded, cocoon-like shape, this minimal design piece is handmade from responsibly sourced beechwood and manufactured in an eco-friendly facility near Valencia, Spain -- a plus, given Meghan and Harry's interest in sustainability. It features a beige faux-leather harness and accents made from ABS, a recyclable plastic widely used in kitchenware and toys like Legos.

To increase its lifespan, Ovo can also be converted into a toddler chair, or a desk chair, by removing the feet and adjusting other features.

The neat, simple silhouette and muted white-and-beige color combination offer a modern take on a classic, resulting in a product that's elegant yet understated -- just like Meghan's personal style.

Courtesy Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney, who designed the gown Meghan wore to her evening wedding reception, has long advocated for animal rights and ethical practices in the fashion industry.

Similarly, Markle has championed sustainability throughout her career. And, since joining the royal family, she's made a conscious decision to wear eco-friendly looks and labels on public outings.

McCartney's kids range -- which is all made from organic materials and follows McCartney's vegetarian ethos -- is bound to be a favorite for Meghan's first child.

Courtesy Blond

Possibly the most sophisticated baby bottle on the market today, the Borrn feeding bottle, by British design company Blond, is inspired by homeware and furniture design. Material-wise, this is as forward-thinking as it gets: The bottle has a fully silicone interior, which is BPA-free and medical-grade. An advanced molding process means that the plastic structure inside the silicone never touches the contents of the bottle, making it safe and hygienic.

Blond envisioned Borrn as an item with longer-than-average shelf life. The silicone can withstand high temperatures, so it can be repeatedly sterilized with little wear over time, while the thick bottle wall may also ensure further longevity. Should Meghan and Harry want to dispose of it, Blond offers a return service to dismantle and recycle the bottle.

Courtesy Vitra

Meghan and Harry have a deep, personal relationship with Africa. They traveled to Botswana together early on in their relationship, in the summer of 2016, and again to celebrate Meghan's 36th birthday in 2017. In 2018, they honeymooned in East Africa, and only last month, rumors that the couple might move to the continent after the birth made headlines worldwide.

As such, we can envisage African-themed items appearing in the child's nursery, starting with this decorative Eames elephant. The toy, originally made in plywood, was first created by American modernist designers Charles and Ray Eames in 1945. It was never put into serial production, however, until a Swiss family-owned furniture company, Vitra, added it to its portfolio in 2017. The company re-made the toy in plastic (though a wooden version is still available), introduced different colors and scaled it down, turning it into a perfect ornament for a kid's bedroom.

Courtesy ArneJennard/ecoBirdy

This rhino lamp by Belgian studio ecoBirdy should tick a lot of boxes for the royal couple. First off, it's made from sustainably recycled plastic toys, like many of the company's other products. With its speckled appearance, the design's "recycled" element is clearly visible, showing that waste material can look beautiful too. Secondly, the rhino shape is a fitting tribute to the royal couple's affinity for Africa -- not to mention a distinctive reminder of the conservation work they have carried out with endangered species.

Courtesy Aden + Anais

In July 2013, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left London's St Mary's Hospital with newborn Prince George cozily wrapped up in a muslin swaddle. The moment was captured by paparazzi, marking a huge coup for the brand behind the swaddle, Brooklyn-based Aden + Anais. Within hours, the blanket -- which was then selling for $49.95 for a pack of four -- sold out on the company's website.

Countless celebrities have followed suit (though Beyoncé, ever the trend-setter, preceded the Duke and Duchess by wrapping her daughter Blue Ivy in one of Aden + Anais's swaddles in 2012). And we wouldn't be surprised if Meghan and Harry did too. The brand offers a variety of patterns that often eschew gender stereotypes -- something that may appeal to the progressive couple.

Courtesy Cybex

This stroller, by American designer Jeremy Scott and German firm Cybex, offers a bold take on a classic. Scott's iconic gold wings adorn its sleek black design, while gold details on the wheels and frame add a luxurious finish. A three-in-one system also makes this a great choice for travel, as it can be turned into an ergonomic car seat or put in a more up-right position.

With two passports and plenty of official visits to fulfill, the royal baby is likely to be regularly on the move, so this seems like an apt choice. It's a stroller for a newborn with places to be.

Courtesy Selfridges

Growing up in Britain, Baby Sussex will undoubtedly become familiar with Paddington Bear, through the books, movies and myriad toys based on the lovable character

To get the British education started early, Meghan and Harry could consider purchasing this luxury silicone teether. Made entirely from natural material, it's easy to hold on to, thanks to its triangular shape, and is both heat-proof and washable.

Courtesy Givenchy/Harrods

It's well known that Givenchy is one of Meghan favorite brands. Since getting married in a simple, elegant dress by the brand's artistic director, Clare Waight Keller, she has donned Givenchy for openings, weddings and galas -- even during her pregnancy. (For a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards last December, she wore an arresting one-shoulder velvet gown by the label).

With this in mind, it's not difficult to imagine the royal baby with his or her own piece of Givenchy. For now, however, our best bet is this teddy bear. Let's wait until the child is walking before breaking out the couture.