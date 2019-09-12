Meghan's fashion range launches -- and her bag is already sold out

Written by Lianne Kolirin, CNN London Contributors Ana Rosado, CNN

When it comes to fashion the Duchess of Sussex most certainly has the midas touch, with anything she wears in public usually selling out within hours.

Now Meghan has harnessed the public's admiration for her style, putting it to use as a force for good. She's designed a line of clothing aimed at empowering unemployed women to find work.

The Duchess of Sussex today launched the Smart Set capsule collection, in collaboration with Smart Works, a UK-based charity of which she is patron.

Bringing together leading British brands and fashion designers Jigsaw, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer and Misha Nonoo, the collection features work wear essentials and classic pieces which women need for interviews and the workplace.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks at the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection in London. Credit: Mark Large/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Moments after arriving at the launch, the former Suits star revealed that one of the items -- a tote bag being marketed by John Lewis & Partners -- has already sold out online.

The likelihood is that the other featured items -- including a trouser suit from Jigsaw, a dress from Marks & Spencer and a white shirt from designer Misha Nonoo -- will be just as popular.

Speaking ahead of the event, Meghan said: "Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organizations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the 'Together' cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell.

"Now, one year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career."

For every item bought from the range, which will be on sale for "at least two weeks," according to the palace, one will be donated to Smart Works.

Nonoo, who is a good friend of the duchess and was rumored to have introduced the royal couple, told CNN Style that the question of collaborating on the project was a "no brainer."

She said: "When the Duchess of Sussex approached me about being part of it when she became royal patron of Smart Works she obviously knew that what I do is very much about empowering women through their wardrobe and capsule collection is at the very heart of what I do, so it was a no brainer for me to say yes.

"The values were completely aligned with my own philosophy and values. She asked me to do the white shirt specifically because that's the signature of our collection."

Tweeting about the event, Smart Works quoted a client named only as "Kate" who has worn the collection already. She said: "My outfit made me feel like a boss -- powerful and strong. It just made me feel amazing, reminding me of how far I have come and the future I have in front of me."