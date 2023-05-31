titanic discovery
See the images showing Titanic wreckage discovery
00:33 - Source: CNN
CNN Style videos 16 videos
titanic discovery
See the images showing Titanic wreckage discovery
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Doja Cat Schiaparelli
Doja Cat covered in red paint and 30,000 crystals for fashion show
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Remember Fonda DV
How Jane Fonda sparked a fitness revolution
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
08b hong kong palace museum CNY
A Lunar New Year fit for an Emperor
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
david hollowell artist aphasia brain injury painting
This artist is sharing his journey with aphasia on TikTok
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sue kreitzman card image 1
'My house is like entering another universe'
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Queen during a visit to the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory near Salisbury, UK.
Decoding Queen Elizabeth II's colorful style
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Christie's employees pose in front of a painting entitled Salvator Mundi by Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci at a photocall at Christie's auction house in central London on October 22, 2017 ahead of its sale at Christie's New York on November 15, 2017.
Why is art so expensive?
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sunlight enters in the Pantheon from the opening in the dome (oculus) on January 13, 2015 in Rome. AFP PHOTO / ANDREAS SOLARO (Photo credit should read ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)
The story behind Italy's most visited cultural site
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 1954 file photo, Marilyn Monroe poses over the updraft of a New York subway grate while filming "The Seven Year Itch" New York. President Donald Trump has signed resolutions renaming two post offices in the Los Angeles area in honor of Monroe and rock 'n' roll legend Ritchie Valens. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman, File)
Remember when Marilyn Monroe's white dress made movie history?
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kyiv statue thumbnail lon orig na
Watch: Ukraine tears down statue symbolizing friendship with Russia
05:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukrainian artist Pavlo Makov poses by his piece 'Fountain of Exhaustion' at Ukraine's pavilion during a press day at the 59th Venice Art Biennale in Venice on April 19, 2022. - Eighty countries, including Ukraine, will have a pavilion at the 59th Biennale, which is set to begin on April 23 and runs through November. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
See the incredible journey to get this artwork out of Ukraine
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail lviv ballet 1
See behind the scenes as Lviv National Opera reopens
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail zaha hadid beeah headquarters uae
Futuristic building designed by late Zaha Hadid uses Tesla battery packs
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lviv art shubert ukraine books
Workers in a race against time to save Ukraine's cultural treasures
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Carbon offsets DV explainer 2
The complex world of carbon offsets explained
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

A necklace carrying the tooth of a prehistoric shark known as a megalodon has been discovered in the wreckage of the Titanic during a digital scan of the sunken ship.

For more than 100 years, the necklace has sat at the bottom of the ocean following the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, according to Magellan, a deep water investigation company that carried out the scan.

Images from the scan show a gold necklace with a tooth of a megalodon, scientifically known as Otodus megalodon, a prehistoric shark that lived more than 23 million years ago.

Megalodons were faster than any shark alive today and big enough to eat an orca in just five bites.

The necklace was discovered by Magellan during a project to produce a full-size digital scan of the Titanic, which the company says is the largest underwater scanning project in history.

The megalodon tooth necklace is pictured in the center of this image.
The megalodon tooth necklace is pictured in the center of this image.
Magellan/Youtube

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Magellan, said the find was “astonishing, beautiful and breathtaking.”

“What is not widely understood is that the Titanic is in two parts and there’s a three-square-mile debris field between the bow and the stern,” Parkinson told ITV last week. “The team mapped the field in such detail that we could pick out those details.”

Earlier this month, details were released about the project. Magellan and filmmakers Atlantic Productions said at the time that a team of scientists used deep sea mapping to create “an exact ‘Digital Twin’ of the Titanic wreck for the first time.”

The extinct superpredator megalodon was big enough to eat orcas, scientists say

Scientists managed to “reveal details of the tragedy and uncover fascinating information about what really happened to the crew and passengers on that fateful night” of April 14, 1912, the press release earlier this month said.

The Titanic was the largest ocean liner in service at the time, thought to be nearly impregnable. But it struck an iceberg in the Atlantic and more than 1,500 people died in the sinking, shocking the world and prompting outrage over a lack of lifeboats on board.

'Largest underwater scanning project in history' gives never-before-seen view of Titanic

Scans of the wreck were carried out in the summer of 2022 by a specialist ship stationed 700 kilometers (435 miles) off the coast of Canada, according to the release. Tight protocols prohibited team members from touching or disturbing the wreck which investigators stressed was treated with the “utmost of respect.”

The final digital replica has succeeded in capturing the entire wreck including both the bow and stern section, which had separated upon sinking.