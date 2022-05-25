Madonna makes surprise appearance at college graduation show

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Madonna and FKA Twigs were spotted front row at the Central Saint Martins (CSM) undergraduate fashion show on Tuesday. The prestigious art school -- known for producing renowned designers Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, Stella McCartney and Phoebe Philo -- held its annual show in London's Kings Cross area, where students exhibited their graduate collections to a crowd of friends, family, buyers and fashion editors.

FKA Twigs and Madonna attend the Central Saint Martins BA Fashion Graduate Show in Granary Square. Credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images Europe/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Designs on the runway ranged from political to futuristic , with one designer sending 3D QR codes down the catwalk. When scanned, users were taken to a specially engineered Instagram filter that contained renders of the designs. Another look included a transparent pregnant stomach.

L'Oréal Professionnel, a partner of CSM for more than 20 years, collaborated with the university yet again to offer the Young Talent Award which grants cash prizes to three graduates each year. Previous winners include designers Grace Wales Bonner and Richard Quinn. This year, knitwear designer Alice Morell Evans received the grand prize for her sculptural crochet pieces. Runners up included womenswear designer Emil Dernbach and Fashion Design and Marketing graduate, Diana Sträng.