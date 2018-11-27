How the Louvre Abu Dhabi became a place of discovery for students

Written by CNN Staff

More than a million people have visited the new Louvre Abu Dhabi during its first year of operation, among them many students: a guiding principle behind the creation of the Emirati museum was the potential role it could play in education.

In the last 12 months, a range of outreach programs have engaged local school children. Over 1,000 school trips have been hosted and 5,000 guided tours, workshops and masterclasses have been offered for all audiences.

"There is something really particular about learning through the collection, learning through the object... learning inside the gallery, looking at the artwork and really engaging with them," said Maral Bedoyan, Education and Learning Resources Manager at the museum.

"And there's something that's quite transformative in that engagement in that connection, and it can really change people's minds and it can really change the way you think, change the way you look, change the way you understand things and acquire new information."

The Louvre Abu Dhabi opened on Nov. 11, 2017. Credit: Tom Dulat/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

In the past year, the Louvre Abu Dhabi hosted close to 30,000 students with activities designed to engage young minds in art and history.

"It's just better for them to see things in real life," said Claire Ferguson, a teacher at the Raffles International School. "We can talk about it see pictures in books we can ask them to research, but when we actually see if they'll feel more connected to it and they're enjoy it more. It's just a better experience for them."