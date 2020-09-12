Louis Vuitton is releasing a face shield with golden studs to protect luxury buyers from coronavirus

Written by Alaa Elassar, CNN

With no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like protective face wear is here to stay.

But who says it has to be a fashion killer?

Louis Vuitton is releasing a luxury face shield that's designed to keep fashionistas both styling and healthy during these uncertain times.

"The LV Shield makes for an eye-catching headpiece, both stylish and protective," the French couture brand said in a statement.

The shield transitions from clear to dark in sunlight, protecting wearers from the sun. It also features golden studs engraved with Louis Vuitton's brand name and an elastic, monogrammed headband. The visor can also be worn upward as a classic peaked cap, Louis Vuitton said.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but as a high-end fashion brand, it's not likely to be cheap. Other Louis Vuitton head wear, including hats and sunglasses, sell for hundreds of dollars.

The face shield will be sold online and at select Louis Vuitton stores starting on October 30.

In April, Louis Vuitton joined the global effort to make personal protective equipment to support health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic. The company said it had repurposed several of its workshops across France to "produce hundreds of thousands of non-surgical face masks" for health care workers.

The brand also said it was donating thousands of hospital gowns to six Paris hospitals in urgent need of protective gear.