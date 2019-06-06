Nike introduces plus-size mannequins to London store

Written by Emily Dixon, CNN

Nike's flagship London store has introduced plus-size and para-sport mannequins to its redeveloped women's floor, signaling a further step towards inclusivity for the sportswear brand.

Opened Wednesday, the new women's floor at NikeTown London sells "extended offerings of plus-sizes," as well as women's team kits and customized sportswear.

"To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, the space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space," Nike said in a press release.

Sarah Hannah, Nike's general manager and vice president for women in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said in a statement: "With the incredible momentum in women's sport right now, the redesigned space is just another demonstration of Nike's commitment to inspiring and serving the female athlete."

The sportswear brand follows retailers including Old Navy and Nordstrom, as well as UK department store Debenhams, in displaying size-inclusive mannequins.

Nike released a women's plus-size range in 2017, offering sizes from 1X to 3X, with a campaign featuring model Paloma Elsesser, influencers Grace Victory and Danielle Vanier, and hammer thrower Amanda Bingson.

The brand subsequently launched a long term collaboration with Victory in 2018, who wrote on Twitter , "SO proud & looking forward to sharing a different narrative to exercise."

Earlier this year, Nike also collaborated with influencer Chloe Elliott and British online retailer Very to showcase their plus-size range.

In November, Victory and Elliott were among the signatories of an open letter published in Cosmopolitan, noting that 45% of plus-size shoppers buy clothes online and asking retailers to expand the size range sold in store.

"We want the same clothes as everybody else, in bigger sizes, available in store," writer Laura Capon said.

Plus-size models including Tess Holliday, Lauren Nicole and Bella Golden addded their names to the letter.