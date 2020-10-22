Lily Allen launches sex toy, encouraging women to talk confidently about pleasure

Written by Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Lily Allen has teamed up with a German sex toy brand to launch her own sex toy -- and start a discussion about female sexuality.

The British singer announced she is partnering with sex tech company Womanizer to release the "Liberty" -- a sleek hot pink and orange product retailing at $99 -- in an Instagram post on Thursday.

In addition to the release of the vibrator, Allen has been anointed chief liberation officer at Womanizer, and is heading up the company's #IMasturbate campaign, encouraging women to embrace their sexuality.

"Sex toys are still seen as a taboo subject because they are, you know, related to masturbation and female pleasure. I think female pleasure in itself is a taboo subject," Allen said in a video, adding that the first time she tried sex toys was "groundbreaking."

"The only way to make taboo subjects no longer taboo is to speak about them openly and frequently and without shame or guilt," she added.

Lily Allen has joined forces with German sex toy brand Womanizer. Credit: Womanizer

In the past decade, a new crop of sex toy start ups have been working to offer consumers innovative and distinctive designs, and in some cases, challenge taboos around sexuality.

The sleek hot pink and orange product retails at $99. Credit: Womanizer

Developers have been experimenting with product design, engineering and branding to create colorful, appealing, and even wearable technology which they hope are both marketable and loved by customers.

"I hope that this collaboration will lead to people feeling that they can talk more freely about masturbation and if somebody like me can talk openly about it without shame then they might feel inclined to try it out for themselves -- a whole new world awaits," Allen added.