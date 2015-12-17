Zahra Jamshed , CNN Written by

From the skylines of Singapore to the canals of Amsterdam, festivals around the world are using everything from neon to lanterns to create these glowing works of art.

In Asia, locals celebrate the lunar new year with lantern festivals, while across Europe and Australia, artists are commissioned to create brain-teasing installations, some of which create optical illusions of buildings changing shape and form.

Recently, British artist Bruce Munro has taken over a desert in Australia, covering it with 50,000 solar powered light bulbs.

The artist is well known for his use of light as a medium, and has previously created light installations across the Unites States and Europe.

Lumiere festival lights up London

This installation, titled "Field of Light," has been a passion project for Munro since his first visit to the area in 1992.

