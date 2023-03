Look of the Week: Lewis Hamilton's high fashion joyride

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, 'Look of the Week ' is a regular series dedicated to unpacking the most talked about outfit of the last seven days.

Lewis Hamilton is putting a new spin on the term "fast fashion." In recent years, the world champion Formula One driver has slowly but surely steered into the world of high fashion — using the racetrack, and accompanying appearances, as his own makeshift runway.

At the F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia this past weekend, Hamilton was first spotted in candy-colored fleeces, satin sneakers and wool trousers hand-embroidered with pearls from the Dior men's Spring-Summer 2023 collection. A day later, the Mercedes driver stepped out in his most fashion-forward look yet: an all-black Rick Owens tunic and cargo pants paired with chunky boots.

The breadth — and boldness — of Lewis Hamilton's wardrobe would suggest he wants to be a driving force in the fashion world. Credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images

These outfits are the work of stylist Eric McNeal, who has been previously responsible for dressing Hamilton in tie-dye Ferragamo, silk tracksuits from Acne Studios and a distressed Raf Simmons vest so quirky, McNeal himself said he couldn't pull it off . Since 2018, the F1 Mercedes team has been officially sponsored by Tommy Hilfiger — a label Hamilton wears regularly — but while McNeal says he "loves" working with the American brand, it's clear he hasn't shied away from experimenting with other brands and edgier pieces.

So Hamilton's headline-grabbing Rick Owens ensemble is far from his first brush with fashion. A long-time disciple of logomania, Hamilton was once known for his "more is more" approach to branded streetwear and clashing patterns.

Over time, his style has matured — as has his relationship with the industry; today he is a regular presence front row at fashion weeks and on notable red carpets. At the 2021 Met Gala, Hamilton hosted an entire table for Black talent , inviting the emerging designers Theophilio, Kenneth Nicholson and Jason Rembert to attend, among others. In 2022, he fronted a Valentino campaign alongside Zendaya.

Lewis Hamilton in a pastel fleece on March 17, ahead of the F1 Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images