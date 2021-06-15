Lego has created an Adidas sneaker, complete with laces and a shoebox

Written by Zamira Rahim, CNN

Sneaker fans can add yet another new product to their collection, although this shoe is not one to wear.

Lego is releasing a buildable toy brick version of the Adidas Superstar sneaker, complete with shoelaces and a shoebox.

The set comes as part of Lego's partnership with Adidas.

The toy company's designers have been faithful to the original sneaker, with the set replicating the shoe's shell toe shape and serrated three stripes mark.

If successfully built, it should be 12 centimeters (4.7 inches) high and 27 centimeters (10.6 inches) long.

Lego is selling the set with a display stand, placing it firmly in the realm of collectible products.

"As a kid of the 80s and growing up in the 90s, the Superstar sneaker with its rich street art culture was such an iconic item, and that's also when I got my first pair," said Florian Müller, senior designer at Lego, in a statement.

"So when the collaboration with Adidas started I was super excited to work on this model."

Adidas and Lego have an ongoing partnership. Credit: LEGO

Müller added: "As shoes represent very organic objects, made from flexible material that also look different on every person, it was a fun challenge to translate this into the Lego System in Play, which by nature is square and blocky."

The announcement comes a week after the company launched a 2,079-piece model of a typewriter with moving keys. In recent weeks Lego has also debuted its first ever LGBTQ-themed set.

For sneaker fans who prefer real shoes over brick ones, Adidas is also releasing an Originals Lego Superstar sneaker.

The shoe will combine Adidas' "archival aesthetics with the Lego brand's instantly recognizable bricks," according to a press release.