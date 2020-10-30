LeAnn Rimes shares 'unabashedly honest' photos of her psoriasis

Written by Sara Spary, CNN

LeAnn Rimes has opened up about her struggle with psoriasis , sharing two "unabashedly honest" photographs of her skin on Instagram.

The 38-year-old country star shared the photos on Thursday to mark World Psoriasis Day. She revealed her battle with the condition, which causes skin to become red, flaky, sore and itchy, in an essay for Glamour magazine.

"You know when you say something you've been holding in for so long, and it's such a sigh of relief? That's what these photos are to me. I needed this. My whole body—my mind, my spirit—needed this desperately," she wrote in her Instagram post

"Music has been my gift, and why I'm here. But I want to give a voice to these other pieces of me. And I want to give a voice to what so many other people are going through. This is finally my time to be unabashedly honest about what psoriasis is and what it looks like," she wrote.

Glamour shared a naked image of Rimes on Instagram , which shows her psoriasis.

Fans called the singer courageous and brave for sharing her story, saying it made them feel less alone in facing their own challenges.

Rimes, who has also been open about her struggle with depression , and her interest in spirituality and meditation, published an Instagram story thanking people for the "overwhelming outpouring of love" she had received.

'Know you are not alone'

"It's been quite an activating day, I have to say, to sit in all of this and to allow myself to be seen so deeply. I know there's so many out there who relate to this, and relate to me -- and I relate to you and everything that you're going through," she said.

"Just know that. Know that you're not alone. That was my main reason for wanting to share so vulnerably, as I know so many people are struggling and do struggle with psoriasis amongst many, many other things," she said.

"I wanted to share in our humanness. So just know that you are loved, and you are worthy, as I tell myself the same thing over and over again. Just thank you for the love."