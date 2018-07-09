Written by CNN Staff New York

Style Cities is a new series exploring the world's cultural capitals through the eyes of their most creative residents and devotees.

For photographer Landon Nordeman , finding beauty in the everyday is a full-time job. So, it's no surprise that his hometown of New York provides an endless source of creative and personal inspiration.

"I love people and I love just seeing out on the street a gesture, a flash of color, the way someone's leaning against a bus stop or an umbrella opening and passing by you," he said. "Just these little daily life moments that happen in New York, that somehow I just am forever intoxicated by."































1 / 16 The Archbishop of Newark, pictured in the center. Taken near to 5th Avenue hours before Pope Francis made his appearance in 2015. Credit: Landon Nordeman

Over the course of his career, Nordeman -- a regular contributor to the New York Times, Time and Vanity Fair -- has shot A-list celebrities at the Met Gala, fashion insiders at New York Fashion Week, and NBA draft hopefuls at the Barclays Center. But he insists that inspiration can be found in even the city's most hectic and accessible areas too -- tourists be damned.

"When you're in midtown you just see all of New York walk by, so I think that's the best spot to people-watch," he said.

"If I'm in Midtown, if I'm taking pictures, then I will stay and find a corner that has light or something, some sort of element that just I'm drawn to, and then I just want to stay there and kind of watch this parade come through."

Watch the video above to find out more about Nordeman's love of New York.