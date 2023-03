Lady Gaga wows Oscars in fresh off the runway Versace gown

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Lady Gaga took the term "fresh off the runway" to another level at the Oscars by arriving at Sunday's ceremony in a gown Gigi Hadid had debuted for Versace just three days earlier.

Nominated in the best original song category for "Hold My Hand," from the box office smash hit " Top Gun: Maverick ," the singer wowed in an all-black look straight from the Italian label's Fall-Winter 2023 collection.

Featuring a semi-transparent tulle bustier top that showed off several of Gaga's tattoos, the gown had been unveiled at a star-studded show at Hollywood's Pacific Design Center on Thursday. Its voluminous pleated skirt, which skimmed the Dolby Theatre's champagne-colored carpet as she entered the venue, was embellished with a sparkling Medusa detail at the front.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening. Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid seen wearing the same design on the runway during Versace's Fall-Winter 2023 show. Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The singer added to the goth glam aesthetic with sultry eye makeup and bright red lipstick. She also put her own spin on the look with diamond-laden Tiffany & Co. jewels, including stud earrings, a ring, a bracelet and a vintage platinum necklace from the luxury brand's archives.

It was an eventful entrance for the star, who at one point rushed to help a photographer who had taken a fall while brushing past her. She was also seen embracing "The Banshees of Inisherin" actor Brendan Gleeson and posing for photos with her nominated song's co-producer and co-writer, Michael Tucker (who goes by the name BloodPop).

After a quick costume change, Gaga continued the all-black theme as she took the stage to perform "Hold My Hand." In keeping with her stripped-back rendition of the song, she kept things simple in a black T-shirt, ripped jeans and a pair of Converse sneakers. She also opted for a more natural look, removing her make-up.

Lady Gaga performs at the 95th Academy Awards in LA's Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023. Credit: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

This was the singer's third nomination in the best original song category, having previously been recognized in 2016 for "Til It Happens to You," from "The Hunting Ground," before winning the award with "Shallow," from "A Star is Born" three years later. She is also one of the few people to receive nominations in both music and acting categories, having been nominated for her lead performance in the latter movie.