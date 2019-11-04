Written by Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Fresh from her Oscar-winning song in the musical drama "A Star is Born," singer-turned-actress Lady Gaga has reportedly signed up for another feature movie.

According to Deadline , the "Born This Way" hitmaker -- real name Stefani Germanotta -- is preparing to team up with veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott for his next project.

Scott, who directed box office hits including "Alien," "Blade Runner," and "Gladiator," is set to bring the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, the former head of Gucci fashion house, to the big screen.

The movie's script is based on the book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed" by Sara Gay Forden. Maurizio Gucci , the grandson of company founder Guccio Gucci, was the head of the Italian fashion house before he was killed on the steps of his office in 1995.

Gaga, who is Italian-American, will play Gucci's ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating his assassination. The Italian socialite, who had two children with the fashion boss, served 18 years before her release in 2016.

The 33-year-old entertainer has won critical acclaim since taking to the screen. The New-York born star made her big-screen debut in 2013 American action exploitation film, "Machete Kills."

In 2015 Gaga showed off her acting prowess in the fifth season of Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series "American Horror Story: Hotel." Her stellar performance as a villainous Countess earned her Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film award.

One of the bestselling artists in musical history, 2019 has perhaps been the most successful year of Gaga's career so far thanks to her turn opposite Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born." At the 91st Annual Academy Awards in February she won the Best Original Song Oscar for writing the song, Shallow.

"If you are at home and you're sitting on your couch and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work," she said during her acceptance speech. "I have worked hard for a long time and it's not about, you know, winning, but what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it."

Scott most recently directed crime thriller "All the Money in the World," starring Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams, and Mark Wahlberg. That film portrayed the 1973 kidnapping of J. Paul Getty's grandson.