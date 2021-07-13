Kylie Jenner says toddler Stormi is launching a 'secret brand'

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Before Stormi Webster hits kindergarten, she may have her first successful brand.

At least that's what her mother, Kylie Jenner, implies in a new video from "Inside Kylie Cosmetics," a multi-part YouTube series released this month ahead of a relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics. Parent company Coty Inc. announced July 1 in a news statement that Jenner's beauty brand -- which, according to Forbes , made her a billionaire by age 21 -- is undergoing an overhaul with new packaging, vegan formulas and a website refresh.

In the video, Jenner and her mother, Kris, discuss the long line of entrepreneurial women in their family -- the role models that Stormi has in her life.

"You are a product of who you surround yourself with and your family, and my sisters and my mom have been huge influences to me and I feel really shaped me into who I am," Jenner said in the video. "Stormi has such strong women and men in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to."

The footage shows Stormi at the headquarters of Kylie Cosmetics, where she has a small pink and white table set for kids, which Jenner called Stormi's "own office where she gets all her business done."

Jenner added: "She's actually launching a little secret brand soon that we've been working on awhile but finally it's the pedal to the medal."

What the brand is, and how much her 3-year-old daughter will be involved, remains to be seen. In an email to CNN Style, a publicist for Jenner declined to offer further details on the venture.

In May 2019, Jenner filed for multiple trademarks under the name "Kylie Baby," that include items like strollers and diaper bags, beauty products like creams and nail polish, and apparel like dresses, pajamas and costumes for dress-up. Last month, Jenner also posted a bath time photo of Stormi that tagged @kyliebaby , an account that is verified but has no posts yet (though it does have over 800,000 followers).

Jenner previously released a Stormi eyeshadow palette, referred to as an early "collab" in the video, in which Jenner recalled asking Stormi's opinion on the packaging color (purple) and motif (butterflies).

Megan Mildrew, chief commercial officer of Kylie Cosmetics, said in the video that Jenner is leaving behind "a great legacy" for her daughter.

"One day we'll all be working for Stormi too, probably," she said.