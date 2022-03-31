arts

'KPOP' musical set to debut on Broadway later this year

Published 31st March 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: Singer Luna poses for a photo during a press conference announcing that she will make her Broadway debut in "KPOP" the Musical at Korean Cultural Center on March 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images
'KPOP' musical set to debut on Broadway later this year
Written by Reuters
South Korea's distinctive music genre K-pop has been turned into a musical, "KPOP," that will open on Broadway in New York later this year.
Luna, a former member of K-pop group f(x), will make her Broadway debut in the show, which tells the story of various K-pop superstars who are preparing for a special one-night-only concert.
Meet the K-pop stars taking on the art world
Meet the K-pop stars taking on the art world
But during the preparation, one of the stars, played by Luna, goes through an inner struggle that threatens to disrupt the entire industry.
Show creator Helen Park said she is working hard to honor both the artists and fans of the global K-pop phenomenon.
"I think my biggest fear has always been making a bad parody of the genre," said Park. "(But) I think we'll get to a place we're proud of it."
Singer Luna (center), Director Teddy Bergman, Executive Director of the Korean Cultural Center Yun Jeung Jo, composer Helen Park and composer Max Vernon pose for a photo with during a press conference announcing "KPOP" in New York City.
Singer Luna (center), Director Teddy Bergman, Executive Director of the Korean Cultural Center Yun Jeung Jo, composer Helen Park and composer Max Vernon pose for a photo with during a press conference announcing "KPOP" in New York City. Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Park described the setting as cut-throat, relentless in its pursuit of perfection, and full of passion, but ultimately a source of joy for audiences, with moving and surprising multimedia elements.
K-pop band BTS launches global art project
K-pop band BTS launches global art project
"For those of you who already know and love K-pop music, this show is going to remind you why you fell in love with it in the first place. For those of you yet to discover K-pop, get ready, we're going to blow you away," said Luna, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday.
"KPOP" is scheduled to begin previews on Oct. 13 and officially open on Nov. 20 at the Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City.