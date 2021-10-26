fashion

Kim Kardashian West unveils latest collaboration

Updated 26th October 2021
Credit: Donna Trope/Fendi/Skims
Kim Kardashian West unveils latest collaboration
Written by Leah Dolan, CNN
Kim Kardashian West's shapewear and lingerie brand, Skims, has unveiled a capsule collection in collaboration with Italian fashion house Fendi.
Emma Raducanu is the new face of Dior
Emma Raducanu is the new face of Dior
Launching November 9, the collection focuses on form-fitting garments like hosiery, underwear and sportswear, with each piece covered in a sprawling Skims x Fendi monogram print. The collaboration also includes one bonded leather dress that comes in myriad neutral tones and "draws upon Roman aesthetics to offer statuesque transformation," according to a Fendi press release.
Fendi released a shearling hiking sandal with for collection footwear.
Fendi released a shearling hiking sandal with for collection footwear. Credit: Vanessa Beecroft/Fendi/Skims
The clothes are largely minimalist, sticking close to the silhouette that has brought Skims much commercial success since it got its start in 2019. Last year, the brand struck a deal with US retailer Nordstrom and has been growing ever since, with a keen eye on consumer trends (in May, they released flesh-toned facemasks). At the Tokyo Games in July, Skims became the official underwear outfitter for Team USA.
The Skims x Fendi bonded leather dress comes in an array of flesh-colored shades.
The Skims x Fendi bonded leather dress comes in an array of flesh-colored shades. Credit: Vanessa Beecroft/Fendi/Skims
The idea for a partnership came to Fendi creative director Kim Jones during a meeting with his team in Rome. "Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones." Jones said in a statement. "I didn't know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new SKIMS collection. It was then that I thought: let's do something together."
The collaboration focuses on shapewear, activewear and hoisery.
The collaboration focuses on shapewear, activewear and hoisery. Credit: Donna Trope/Fendi/Skims
"Both Fendi and Skims have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong," West noted in the statement. "The innovation in fabrics and fit typical to Skims paired with the luxury and quality of Fendi may feel unexpected to some people, but the similarities between our creative vision and goals are so closely aligned. It's that tension that excites me."