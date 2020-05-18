Kim Kardashian launches face masks as part of Skims line

Written by Toyin Owoseje, CNN

The 39-year-old reality star's underwear brand "Skims" has released a line of non-medical face masks designed for all-day wear. Just like the undergarments, the reusable masks are seamless, breathable and stretchy.

The masks launched Saturday in five earth colors -- Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx -- with prices starting at $8.

Kardashian West took to Twitter just hours after launching the new product to inform fans that the collection had sold out.

The seamless face masks come in five earth colors. Credit: SKIMS/Full Picture

"Unfortunately our @skims face masks have sold today but we are working with out local partner in LA to produce more as quickly as possible," she told her 64 million followers.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, nearly 1.5 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US and the death toll is approaching 90,000.

Skims , founded by Kardashian West last year, is donating 10,000 of the masks to nonprofits Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation and LA Food Bank and the National Domestic Workers Alliance advocacy group.

The company said it is also working to support those affected by Covid-19 by providing basic essentials to at-risk families and those in need, with a $1 million donation to be distributed across these charities.