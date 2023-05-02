Kim Kardashian is 'dripping in pearls' with lustrous Lagerfeld tribute at Met Gala

Kristen Rogers , CNN Written by

As a nod to late designer Karl Lagerfeld's penchant for pearls, Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look was drenched in them.

"I thought, 'What is more Karl?' You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls," Kardashian said of her custom Schiaparelli ensemble on Vogue's livestream from the red carpet in New York Monday night. (Technically, the carpet was more of a rich cream color.)

Numerous strands of pearls laid atop a tan corset, with more still functioning as Kardashian's full-length skirt. While it was widely-praised as an elegant example of a trend prevalent among the Gala's invitees, some social media users compared the look to the near-naked photoshoot Kardashian partook in during the first season of her reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been Met Gala mainstays in recent years. At last year's event, Kardashian made headlines when she wore the dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Her 2021 Met Gala look wasn't any less provocative; she wore a "faceless" Balenciaga gown that completely covered her in black from head to toe.

This year, Kardashian's half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance. Kylie wore a bright red custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown under an oversized red and baby blue coat, both pieces from designer Haider Ackermann.

From left: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend the Met Gala in New York City on May 1. Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images

Kendall — who walked on Lagerfeld's Chanel runways on multiple occasions — glittered in a black sequin Marc Jacobs leotard with floor-length sleeves and knee-high boots.

"Karl's been a hero of mine since I was 17 years old looking at Chloe collections," Jacobs said on Vogue's livestream during a later interview.

"He was like, to me, the true fashion designer," Jacobs said of Lagerfeld's "unbridled creativity" and disregard for limitations.