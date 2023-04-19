You can now buy Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse for $29 million

Written by Hafsa Khalil, CNN

If you've ever wanted an extravagant pad with an Upper East Side zip code in which to ponder your feuding family's business empire, then Kendall Roy 's triplex apartment could be the place for you.

You'll just need a Roy-sized bank balance to buy it. The penthouse at 180 East 88th Street, which featured as the home of Jeremy Strong's character in HBO's Emmy-winning hit show, "Succession," is on sale for $29 million. (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

A spiral staircase leads to the second floor and to the roof landing. Credit: Sean Hemmerle

The interior of the five-bedroom apartment covers 5,508 square feet and includes two living rooms, four bathrooms, a private elevator and a spectacular, sculptural spiral staircase. The outdoor space runs to a hefty 3,500 square feet, with stunning views of the New York skyline and Central Park.

The building also features eight floors of amenities, including a basketball court and a soccer pitch.

There are multiple terraces for outdoor entertaining or relaxing. Credit: Sean Hemmerle

The three-story home was originally listed by Corcoran for $33 million in 2022, but dropped to its current price this year.