Kendall Jenner opens the doors to her bohemian LA home

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Kendall Jenner may hail from one of America's most lavish celebrity families, but her Los Angeles home is more toned-down than you might expect.

Opening the doors to her Mediterranean-style house for the next issue of Architectural Digest , the model and reality TV star has revealed a preference for subtle, neutral tones and organic textures.

An accompanying photo shoot offers readers a rare look inside the star's home. In addition to contemporary touches, such as custom sofas and colorful wall art, the model demonstrates her taste for period pieces, including an antique Turkish rug, a 19th-century French chaise longue and a set of teak kitchen stools designed by mid-century architect Pierre Jeanneret.

In an interview for the magazine's September cover story, Jenner said that she was "really proud" of her newly renovated property.

"This is the first home I've done completely, and I think it's a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like," she is quoted as saying. "In the end, I'm still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun."

A spacious closet in Jenner's home. Credit: William Abranowicz/Architectural Digest

Jenner's taste in home decor came as a welcome surprise to interior designer Tommy Clements, who helped bring the model's vision to life alongside his design partner (and mom) Kathleen Clements, and celebrity decorator Waldo Fernandez.

"Her taste was surprising, more bohemian and funky than the rest of her family," he told the magazine, recounting his team's initial meeting with Jenner: "The mood she described was totally understated and down-to-earth."

Kathleen added: "Being who she is, we though Kendall might gravitate toward something more flashy, more va-va-voom. I think we were all thrilled to discover that she has taste beyond her years."

'Not a party person'

Warm, earthy colors are on display throughout Jenner's house, which boasts an art studio, a pool and a master bathroom equipped with a sleek brass tub. But there are flashes of color too, from her teal kitchen cabinets and green bath tiles to a pair of bold prints by Barbara Kruger.

The brass tub inside Jenner's master bathroom. Credit: William Abranowicz/Architectural Digest

Among the more notable decorations is a pair of painted 18th-century Italian door panels in the "sitting area" of Jenner's master bedroom. According to Fernandez, who has designed homes for celebrities including Brad Pitt and Elizabeth Taylor, the decor reflects the model's personalized approach to interiors.

"There are plenty of people we know who have traveled extensively and been exposed to so much but don't absorb anything," he told Architectural Digest. "Kendall is different. She takes everything in and is confident about the things that resonate with her."

Fernandez also praised the model's taste in art. In addition to works by American artists like Richard Prince, Raymond Pettibon and Sterling Ruby, the 24-year-old owns a neon wall sculpture by celebrated British artist Tracey Emin. The property also boasts a wall sculpture by contemporary artist James Turrell, which she wanted to be the house's "focal point."

"Kendall wasn't just checking off names on a list or blindly following the advice of an adviser," Fernandez told the magazine, reflecting on her taste in art. "She picked things that meant something to her, things she had a gut reaction to."

The cover of Architectural Digest's upcoming issue. Credit: William Abranowicz/Architectural Digest

In the interview, Jenner also detailed what attracted her to the property, which previously belonged to Charlie Sheen, and which she bought in 2017.

"I like a house that has character," she is quoted as saying. "When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe. My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax."

And if her home -- which she described as "always a work in progress" -- looks better-equipped for a quiet night in rather than a wild after-party, that's precisely the point.

"I'm not a huge party person," Jenner said. "There aren't a lot of ragers going on here. I like turning on music, lighting the fireplace and candles and watching NBA games with my friends."