Written by Elizabeth Wallace New York

Kendall Jenner is in New York for Fashion Week, but she's having some catwalk FOMO. The supermodel face of Stuart Weitzman is only attending shows this season, not walking in them.

"It's a lot more mellow to just go, but I won't lie, today I was missing it," the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star told Vogue . "I was watching the girls, and I was like, 'Damn, I kind of want to walk.'" She indicated she will be in Milan, and as for the other Fashion Weeks, she shrugged, "TBD."

Jenner, 23, also the face of Longchamp, attended the brand's Spring 2020 show on Sept. 7 in a long-sleeved sporty dress from the collection, and was seated with Julianne Moore, Kate Moss and Moss's teenage daughter Lila Hack. Jenner's review of the show? "I loved it, I think it was one of my favorites," she said. "It was really cool, chic, and bright -- it had a happy energy to it."

The model has been taking a break from the catwalk over the last year, noting that Fashion Weeks can trigger her anxiety.

Even off the runway, though, Jenner is happy to be back in New York absorbing the NYFW energy. "I love New York," she told Vogue. All the Fashion Weeks, everyone gathers together for each one, but for this one specifically, it's those people and then some. It's so fun and everybody is ready to have a good time."

She's ready too, with a packed schedule of shows and evening events, she reported to W , expecting "busy nights as in like going out with friends ... That's what Fashion Week is, at the end of the day."

The 17th season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premiered last night on Bravo.