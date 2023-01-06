Look of the Week: Keke Palmer shows off baby bump in shimmering Michael Kors red carpet dress

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, 'Look of the Week' is a regular series dedicated to unpacking the most talked about outfit of the last seven days.

While attending the New York Film Critics Circle Awards (NYFCC) on January 4, Keke Palmer stepped onto the red carpet for the first time since announcing she was expecting a child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. The actor revealed the pregnancy during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live back in December.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer said on stage, whipping open her camel-colored Max Mara coat to unveil a burgeoning baby bump.

Palmer debuted her baby bump in style wearing a floor-length shimmering Michael Kors gown. Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Palmer took to the red carpet this week with the same air of theatricality and celebration, in a glittering sequined floor-length Michael Kors gown finished with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. Despite the dazzling dress, Palmer's accessory of the night was undoubtedly her bump — with her arms glued in a cradle position. That evening, the 29-year-old also took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Jordan Peele's 2022 horror film "Nope."

Much of the film's press tour saw Palmer in vivid jewel tones (perhaps a nod to her character, Emerald) like the green lace Valentino look she wore to the London premiere, or sparkling numbers — such as an embellished David Koma dress worn in Berlin — to wink at the movie's intergalactic plotline. Palmer's pregnancy did not put a stop to her carefully considered looks, with the high-shine Michael Kors ensemble creating something of a sartorial crescendo.

2022 was a year of daring maternity-wear, and Palmer's NYFCC look shows we may see more of the same in 2023. From Rihanna's second-skin lace bodysuit worn on the cover of Vogue's May issue during her second trimester, to Adriana Lima's bump-bearing cut-out dress worn to Cannes Film Festival — pregnant silhouettes are firmly in the spotlight.