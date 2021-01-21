Katy Perry lights up inauguration TV special in all-white Thom Browne outfit

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Katy Perry capped off President Joe Biden's inauguration in style, belting out "Firework" in a collection of chic separates by New York designer Thom Browne.

The "Never Worn White" singer wore all-white as she closed out a star-studded primetime special, which was hosted by Tom Hanks and had earlier starred performances by Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen and John Legend.

Perry's outfit comprised a cashmere coat with a corset and floor length skirt, both made from silk satin. She completed the look with deep red lipstick and a pair of heart-shaped diamond earrings.

Against a backdrop of fireworks in the skies over the Capitol, the star's white ensemble -- and signature blonde crop of hair -- offered something subtler than the dramatic, exaggerated looks she often sports on red carpets and at high-profile performances like the Superbowl halftime show.

Her choice of color seemingly channeled the symbolism of purity and the suffrage movement, while the red and blue buttons on her skirt and sleeves, respectively, made a delicate nod to the American flag.

Speaking via a label spokesperson, Browne said that Perry looked "sophisticated" and "understated."

"I wanted her overwhelming talent to be the focus," he said adding that it was "such an honor to be a small part of this extraordinary day."

In this screenshot, Katy Perry performs during the "Celebrating America" primetime special on January 20, 2021. Credit: Biden Inaugural Committee/Getty Images

Perry has been seen in Browne's creations before, most memorably in 2013, when she wore a strapless dress with embroidered roses to the launch of her fragrance, Killer Queen.