Kanye West's latest music video was directed by artist Arthur Jafa

Written by Daria Harper

This article was published in partnership with Artsy, the global platform for discovering and collecting art. The original article can be seen here

Artist Arthur Jafa created the artwork and directed the music video for Kanye West's latest song, "Wash Us in the Blood." The song will appear on West's forthcoming album, "God's Country," and was released as part of a larger roll out of upcoming projects called #WESTDAYEVER.

This collaboration comes just days after 13 international art institutions concluded a 48-hour online stream of Jafa's critically acclaimed film Love is the Message, The Message is Death (2016)—which is set to West's song, "Ultralight Beam."

Similarly to "Love is the Message, The Message is Death," the "Wash Us in the Blood" video is a montage of both original and historical footage. The music video features footage from altercations between Black people and police officers, as well as clips from a woman singing in front of a choir and imagery from a video game.

A still image from the "Wash Us In the Blood" music video Credit: Def Jam

Artist Arthur Jafa Credit: Roman Vondrous/CTK via AP

Jafa worked as director of photography for Julie Dash's acclaimed 1991 film, "Daughters of the Dust," which earned him the prize for Best Cinematography at the Sundance Film Festival. He has also previously directed music videos for world famous musicians including Solange and Jay Z.