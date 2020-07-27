fashion

Kansai Yamamoto, fashion designer, dies age 76

Published 27th July 2020
File photo taken in May 2017 shows Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto giving an interview in Tokyo. Yamamoto died on July 21, 2020, at the age of 76, after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia earlier in the year. (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)
Credit: Kyodo News via Getty Images
Kansai Yamamoto, fashion designer, dies age 76
Written by CNN Staff
Acclaimed Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto has died. The announcement of his death, posted on the label's official Instagram account Monday, said Yamamoto passed away on July 21, 2020. He was 76 years old.
Yamamoto was known for his avant-garde collections and era-defining collaboration with David Bowie. His daughter Mirai said in an Instagram post that her father "left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones" following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
This story will be updated shortly.