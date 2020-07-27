Kansai Yamamoto, fashion designer, dies age 76

Written by CNN Staff

Acclaimed Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto has died. The announcement of his death, posted on the label's official Instagram account Monday, said Yamamoto passed away on July 21, 2020. He was 76 years old.

Yamamoto was known for his avant-garde collections and era-defining collaboration with David Bowie. His daughter Mirai said in an Instagram post that her father "left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones" following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

