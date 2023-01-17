Look of the Week: JW Anderson resurrects Prince Harry's childhood rain boots during Milan Fashion Week

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, 'Look of the Week' is a regular series dedicated to unpacking the most talked about outfit of the last seven days.

First it was pigeons, in the form of a Carrie Bradshaw-approved clutch bag . Then came a red carpet-worthy goldfish dress . Now, Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson has joined the recent wave by selecting a new animal to elevate in the name of fashion: frogs.

The frog clogs provided a moment of levity during the Milan show. Credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Debuting on his label JW Anderson's runway at Milan Fashion Week, the amphibious clogs (which come in yellow, blue and a classic slimy green) were made in collaboration with British rain boot manufacturers Wellipets, whose iconic frog boots were once famously worn by Prince Harry and Prince William when they were young. A 1987 photo of Harry, nestled in the crook of Princess Diana's elbow while his froggy feet dangled below, was printed in the British papers.

To Anderson, the cultural reference is "homely," reassuring and stems from "childhood memories," he said in a news release.

Prince William and Prince Harry famously wore Wellipets to watch Prince Charles play Polo at Cirencester Polo Club on June 6, 1987, in Windsor. Credit: Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty

Instead of Wellipets' typical tall boot shape, originally designed for children, JW Anderson's shorter, slip-on version resembles a mule.

And while one might expect rubberized frog clogs to be a rather divisive choice of footwear, reaction on social media has so far been positive. One viral post on Twitter has already garnered over a thousand comments, with many expressing the explicit desire to own a pair.

It was a whimsical moment in the label's new collection, which also included a runway look featuring little more than a model adorned with tomato-themed painted tattoos carrying a white pillow.

Sabrina Impacciatore was spotted front row in a Spring-Summer 2023 jumpsuit. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Anderson's surrealist flare was embraced by the Milan show's front row, too — influencer Hendrik Giesler arrived wearing a black crew-neck T-shirt punctured by half-opened ring pull can lids, a look from JW Anderson's Spring-Summer 2023 collection. It was a star-studded audience filled with some of Italy's hottest celebrities, including "The White Lotus" star Sabrina Impacciatore, who wore a kitschy, sunset-printed jumpsuit also from the label's latest collection, and "Bones and All" director Luca Guadagnino in a cozy beige zip-up fleece.