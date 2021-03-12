Justin Bieber and Crocs are collaborating again, pairing clogs and socks

Written by By Eoin McSweeney, CNN

The lavender clogs can be customized with colorful shoe pins called "Jibbitz charms" and come with white socks from Drew House, Bieber's own clothing brand. Bieber and Crocs are "grabbing the world by the socks," the footwear company said in a statement Thursday.

"Crocs with socks is definitely the move," the Grammy Award-winning artist said in the statement. "They're comfortable, they're fashionable, and most importantly it's fun to bring your own style to how you wear them. It's been a blast bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life."

2020 was a record yea r for Crocs, possibly as comfort took priority over esthetics during the global pandemic.

The company reported sales of $1.4 billion for the year, an increase of more than 12% from 2019.

Justin Bieber is partnering his own clothing brand, Drew House, with Crocs Credit: Handout/Crocs, Inc.

The clogs and socks bundle will be available for $69.99 on the Drew House website in the United States and China from on Monday, before a worldwide launch the following day.