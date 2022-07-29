Look of the Week: Julia Fox takes the low-rise trend to new extremes

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, 'Look of the Week' is a regular series dedicated to unpacking the most talked about outfit of the last seven days.

Since rising to fame in 2021 after a brief but indelible relationship with Kanye West, Julia Fox's sartorial unpredictability has become an almost constant source of internet chatter. From DIY-ing a bandeau top and matching bottoms out of a single pair of jeans using just a pair of scissors , to her now quintessential finger-painted black eyeliner look, Fox seemingly knows no bounds and is fast becoming the enfant terrible of celebrity fashion.

Last Friday, she was at it again, clad in a black string bikini top and a pair of centaur-inspired leather trousers with a plunging V-crotch. Fox took to Instagram later in the week to offer additional context: "There was one hook," she said in a video posted to her stories, "and I had to put them on and then shave, like, around it."

Fox had to "shave around" the groin-skimming trousers. Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

The ensemble, designed by Central Saint Martins graduate Liza Kearne, is the latest in a new genre of extremist fashion. Recent fashion weeks have touted super short hem-lines (a la Miu Miu's era-defining micro-mini skirt), risque prints (see: the revival of the trompe l'oeil), and cut-out silhouettes. And Fox seems right at home in this space, leaning into trends that certainly won't be for everyone. From the Alexander Wang "joots" (jean boots) she wore to a well-documented trip to the grocery store, to her bleached brows -- regularly replaced with penciled-on, flapper-esque lines -- the actor and influencer appears to construct her looks with provocation in mind, often taking cues from the BDSM community.

In a second post on this week's look -- and perhaps in an attempt to ward off critics -- Fox sent out a classic sorry-not-sorry message: "I just wanna sincerely apologize," she said to-camera, "for having figured out that there's more to life than chasing an impossible beauty standard projected onto me by insecure celebrities for the ultimate goal of pleasing men."