Photos: Julia Fox's daring style evolution

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Whether it's a denim bralet hastily fashioned from a jean waistband or a pair of leather pants so low-slung they exposed her pubic bone, Julia Fox has become synonymous with daredevil dressing. But her wardrobe hasn't always been this risqué.

After rising to fame in 2019 after being cast in "Uncut Gems," a brief romantic interlude with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) helped turbo-charge Fox's public profile — and her wardrobe, as just a few dates in, Ye surprised Fox with a reported $100,000 worth of Diesel clothes.

It wasn't long before Fox graduated from viral street style snaps to a New York Fashion Week debut, opening LaQuan Smith's Fall-Winter 2022 show just hours after her public split from Ye. Since then, she has walked for Patou and Tommy Hilfiger while becoming a front-row fixture at some of the industry's most important shows.

To celebrate the fashion darling's 33rd birthday on Thursday, we've mapped out Fox's impressive style evolution, from classic pencil skirts and fitted midi dresses to latex whips and boots made from saran wrap.

Even before her big break, elements of Julia Fox's trademark style were on display. In 2015, while attending a Marc Jacobs launch party in New York, she was seen rocking a low-waisted skirt with a stomach-baring bandeau. Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage/Getty Images

Ever-playful in her sartorial choices, Fox stood out again in 2017 wearing a coordinated glitter outfit that matched with that of model Richie Shazam. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This Paco Rabanne crystal mesh skirt, worn to the Toronto Film Festival in 2019, showed Fox's growing penchant for edgier, more daring looks. Credit: Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock

This Versace wrap dress marked one of the first times we saw Fox in what would become a trademark leather look. Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

At the "Uncut Gems" premiere in New York, Fox's sleek suit was given a sensual twist with corset detailing. Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

On other red carpets during the "Uncut Diamonds" press run, Fox opted more classic looks. Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images

She often channeled a sophisticated elegance, as seen in this racer neck black Brandon Maxwell gown. Credit: Rachel Luna/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Golden Globes afterparty in 2020, Fox wore a more revealing vintage Versace gown with a deep plunge neckline. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Having often turned to little black dresses for red carpet events, Fox became bolder with color — like the monochrome Max Mara look she wore to the Whitney Art Party in 2020. Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Her choices also grew quirkier, like the pinstripe skirt suit she wore on the front-row of Thom Browne's ready-to-wear show in 2020. Credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

For Fox's first ever CFDA Fashion Awards, she wore an ultra-glamorous embellished top and sequin fur-trimmed pencil skirt, both by Dries Van Noten. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

The monochrome mission returned in 2021 with this pale yellow mini dress and matching mules. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In January 2022, Fox made her couples debut with Ye at Paris Haute Couture. One of the most striking looks was her Schiaparelli leather peplum jacket and the now-iconic heavy eye liner. Credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Last March, Fox then delivered one of her most impactful looks: A leather "hand" halter-neck, created by Copenhagen label Han Kjøbenhavn, that sent the internet into a tailspin — along with a human hair purse from Charlie Le Mindu. Credit: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

One of her first New York Fashion Week looks as an A-list guest was this dramatic bat-winged Iris van Herpen gown. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Later that season, Fox sported a hand-molded silicone dress made by London-based designer Joanna Prażmo. She also made herself a pair of cellophane boots and a clutch bag to match. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Diesel has been a mainstay in Fox's wardrobe, from fitted motorcycle jackets to this corseted leather look worn to the brand's Spring-Summer 2023 show in Milan. Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

While attending the New York Ballet's 2022 Fall Fashion Gala, Fox opted for a high-shine futuristic dress from New York designer Zac Posen's Spring-Summer 2020 collection. Credit: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

At her second CFDA Fashion Awards, Fox caused a stir once again with her barely-there Valerievi cut-out dress and white hairspray. The slick silver hair was "a love letter to getting older," she told reporters on the night. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Top photo: Julia Fox at the CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7, 2022 in New York City.