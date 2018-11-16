Jony Ive and Marc Newson's all-diamond ring set for auction

Written by By Jack Guy, CNN

If you're in the market for one-of-a-kind jewelry, take note: An all-diamond ring will be auctioned by Sotheby's next month.

Designed by Jony Ive, Apple's chief design officer, and industrial designer Marc Newson , the bespoke one-piece ring is cut from a large diamond and does away with the metal band and settings used in normal rings.

Jony Ive, left, and Marc Newson, pictured in 2015. Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Conde' Nast International Luxury Conference

The diamond has 2,000-3,000 facets, a number that Sotheby's says has never been seen before in a single piece.

It was cut using a micrometer-thick water jet and a laser beam by Diamond Foundry, a company that produces laboratory diamonds at a facility in San Francisco.

The ring will be auctioned on December 5 in Miami, with the proceeds donated to (RED), a charity dedicated to fighting HIV/AIDS, set up by singer Bono and activist Bobby Shriver.

This is the latest collaboration between Ive and Newson. Their past projects include work for Apple, a one-off Leica camera and a Christmas tree for London hotel Claridge's.

The ring is expected to fetch $150,000-$250,000 at the (RED) auction, which will take place during the Art Basel and Design Miami fairs, and will be cut to fit the winning bidder.



































